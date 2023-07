(KRON) — A two-alarm RV fire burned in Oakland on Friday evening. Smoke was visible in East Oakland, including from the Oakland Coliseum, where the A’s were playing the Chicago White Sox.

Oakland firefighters said the fire started at an RV and extended into a vacant warehouse. It was brought under control at 8:05 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department said.

OFD said the address of the fire is 76th Avenue and Hawley Street. There have been no reports of injuries.