Oakland Safeway store’s liquor license suspended after selling to minors for 3 years

OAKLAND (KRON) – The liquor license of an Oakland Safeway store has been suspended after the ABC alleges it sold alcohol to minors three times over the course of three years.

According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), the Safeway store located at 6310 College Avenue was given a 60-day Notice of Suspension and alcohol sales are prohibited immediately.

The store allegedly sold alcohol to minors three times in a three-year period, with the most recent incident happening March 2019.

In addition to the 60-day suspension, the Safeway store will be on probation for a three-year period, according to the ABC.

If another violation occurs during this probationary period, ABC has the authority to take “further disciplinary action.”

