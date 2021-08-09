Oakland students return to classrooms for first time in over a year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Unified School District is reopening its school buildings for students and faculty to resume in-person learning after 17 long months.

Tens of thousands of students are returning Monday, the school district said, with school and city officials coming out to visit different schools throughout the morning.

Mayor Libby Schaaf, Oakland City Council members and the state superintendent of public instruction will join on the tours with the board of education officials and School Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell.

The tour officially kicks off at Oakland Academy of Knowledge. Find the official schedule below.

8:00-9:00a – OAK Elementary (Formerly Howard Elementary), 8755 Fontaine Street

9:15-10:00 – CCPA/Lockwood STEAM (Formerly CUES & Futures), 6701 International Blvd

10:15-11:00 – Horace Mann Elementary, 5222 Ygnacio Avenue – Includes Backpack Distribution

11:15-11:45 – United For Success, 2101 35th Avenue

12:00-12:30p – Franklin Elementary, 915 Foothill Boulevard

1:30-2:00 – West Oakland Middle, 991 14th Street

2:15-3:00 – Emerson Elementary, 4803 Lawton Avenue – Includes Press Conference

“We’re thrilled that we are coming back to our campuses to start the 2021-22 school year,” said Superintendent Johnson-Trammell. “It has been a long time coming for our schools. Our students and staff benefit the most by working together in-person, and over the last week I have seen how excited so many of our students and staff are to be coming back together. Despite the challenges that all of us have faced, we look forward to a great school year.”

OUSD said this will be the first day back in classrooms for “most” students. They will be required to wear face masks indoors, per policy of the California Department of Health.

However, the school district is not requiring staff members to show proof of vaccination or face mandatory COVID-19 testing.