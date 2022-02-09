Oakland school board approves plan to close, merge schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Unified School District approved a plan that will close and merge several schools starting at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

Board members narrowly voted 4 to 2 in favor of these merges and closures — after an eight-hour meeting that started Tuesday night and went overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Closures

Parker Elementary School and Community Day School will close at the end of the current 2021-22 school year.

Korematsu Discovery Academy, Carl Munck Elementary, Grass Valley Elementary, Horace Mann Elementary, and Brookfield Elementary were the closed listed to close in the 2022-23 school year.

Also, La Escuelita and Hillcrest schools will eliminate 6th to 8th grades.

Merge

By the start of the 2022-23 school year, Rise Elementary will merge with New Highland Academy Elementary as one school.

The school district said the closures are to address the expected budget deficit caused mostly by a decline in enrollment during the pandemic.

The board will meet again Wednesday afternoon.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

This story will be updated

