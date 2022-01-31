Oakland school board members to discuss consolidating schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Unified School Board will go over the final list of schools that could be closed or merged in a special meeting Monday night.

Take a look at a list of the eight schools that would be shutdown.

Four schools would potentially be merged together.

Students from the closed schools would be welcomed at other schools.

A presentation that will be reviewed Monday night claims a decline in enrollment and attendance is causing the school district to face a 12 million deficit next school year. They say consolidating will combat this issue.

School board member Mike Hutchinson says the district is not in a financial crisis and believes no schools should be cut or merged.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Hutchinson is posting on Facebook encouraging people to join the meeting and say no on school closures. One thousand people can attend the Zoom meeting.

The board will vote on the closures on February 8.