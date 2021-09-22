Oakland school board to vote on vaccine mandate for students 12 and older

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Should students be required to get vaccinated?

The debate is happening at this very hour in two Bay Area school districts.

Right now, the Oakland Unified School District Board is considering a proposal that would require all students 12 and older to get vaccinated.

A similar conversation is also happening at Berkeley Unified.

Late night discussions for the school board on Wednesday night, they still haven’t made it to this proposal yet, however they could vote on it as soon as tonight.

A lot of parents and teachers weighed in during public comment — a vast majority of them in favor of requiring vaccinations for students 12 and older.

Many of them noting that this is the best way to protect students, teachers and the community.

Assemblymembers also weighed in. Buffy Wicks, who represents District 15 which includes parts of the East Bay, tweeted this out:

“Tonight, the Oakland Unified School District Board is considering a proposal to require that all eligible students get vaccinated against COVID-19. I fully support such a requirement, as do many of my colleagues in the state legislature.

California now has the lowest COVID-19 case rate in the nation. It’s a huge achievement when you consider our large population, & it’s thanks to the public health safety measures we’ve taken—driven by high vaccination rates & widespread use masks in public.

But we still have room for improvement, esp. when it comes to vaccination rates of those ages 12-17. Vaccination requirements in our schools must be a part of bringing rates up — as they have been, historically, to control the spread of so many diseases.

Thankfully, California’s school districts are beginning to take action. Last week, the Los Angeles Unified School District — the largest in the state — approved a vaccine requirement for students. @OUSDNews can set the standard here in Northern California.

The science is clear: vaccinations are safe & effective against COVID-19. They’ve been incredibly successful in reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization & death. And they are the best tool our communities have to end this pandemic. We urge OUSD to help lead the way.”

She included a letter that she and other representatives sent to Berkeley school board members, urging them to approve a vaccination requirement for students.

Los Angeles became the first school district to approve such a mandate.

It requires all children 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID by January in order to enter public school campuses.