Oakland school district moves forward with plans for in-person instruction

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Some East Bay students are one step closer to getting back into classrooms.

The Oakland Unified School District and teachers’ union on Saturday announced they had reached a tentative agreement in support of in-person instruction starting March 30.

According to a statement from the district, they will be using a hybrid model for transitional kindergarten through 6th grade, as well as students in priority groups grades 7 through 12.

It’s important to note that the students prioritized for this phase of in-person instruction have been selected using a number of equity-based data.

Distance learning will remain an option for all who prefer it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News