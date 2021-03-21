Oakland school district moves forward with plans for in-person instruction

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Some East Bay students are one step closer to getting back into classrooms.

The Oakland Unified School District and teachers’ union on Saturday announced they had reached a tentative agreement in support of in-person instruction starting March 30.

According to a statement from the district, they will be using a hybrid model for transitional kindergarten through 6th grade, as well as students in priority groups grades 7 through 12.

It’s important to note that the students prioritized for this phase of in-person instruction have been selected using a number of equity-based data.

Distance learning will remain an option for all who prefer it.