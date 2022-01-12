Oakland school district reaches tentative COVID safety agreement with teachers’ union

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A tentative agreement on COVID-19 safety has been reached between the Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association.

On Wednesday, the school district announced that the agreement was made at the end of last week.

It focuses on two previous agreements that include safety provisions, independent study, and additional compensation.

This new agreement includes:

Wellness Day to be held on Friday, Jan. 14 – This is a non-work day for teachers to use for self care or get vaccinations and booster shots. This was already on the schedule for there to be no school.

Extended COVID leave – For Oakland Education Association members who get COVID or need to quarantine due to exposure, COVID leave has been entended through the end of the year.

The district says they are negotiating other provisions and hope to have decisions later this week.

The deal comes as the district was preparing for a sickout by teachers at several schools on Thursday, Jan. 13.

It’s unclear right now if the agreement changes that.