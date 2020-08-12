Oakland school district reaches tentative deal with teachers union

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District on Wednesday announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the Oakland Education Association.

“Thank you to the bargaining teams for their dedication and hard work!” officials tweeted following the news.

Oakland schools began the fall semester with distance learning just two days ago.

No other details were immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

