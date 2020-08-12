Oakland school district reaches tentative deal with teachers union

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District on Wednesday announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the Oakland Education Association.

“Thank you to the bargaining teams for their dedication and hard work!” officials tweeted following the news.

Breaking News: Tentative Agreement reached between OUSD and OEA. Details to come. pic.twitter.com/tI0lCaWkyv — ousdnews (@OUSDNews) August 12, 2020

Oakland schools began the fall semester with distance learning just two days ago.

No other details were immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: