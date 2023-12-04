(KRON) — The Oakland Unified School District addressed the community Monday after materials circulated last week that promoted a pro-Palestine agenda teach-in for Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Organizers shared materials to Oakland teachers last week that alleged that the Dec. 6 action would be an effective use of labor power, that teachers had permission, that students need counternarratives, and that teachers could do more than make a statement. In Monday’s statement, OUSD Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell dismissed these notions and said that she was “deeply disappointed by the harmful and divisive materials being circulated and promoted as factual.”

KRON On is streaming live

“I know that many of you are aware of the unsanctioned teach-in planned by outside organizing in our schools this Wednesday, December 6,” Johnson-Trammell said. “I want to make clear that the District does not authorize this action. Furthermore, I want to make clear that the instructional materials developed and shared by the teach-in organizers are not aligned with the materials and guidance previously provided by our Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Sondra Aguilera.”

The OUSD’s expectation, according to the statement, is for all educators to adhere to principles of education and to keep personal beliefs out of the classroom. School policies and relevant legal guidelines in relation to a potential teach-in were shared in the OUSD statement that touched on topics of academic freedom, controversial discussions in the classroom and guest speakers.

The proposed teach-in comes a little more than a month after the Oakland Education Association shared and deleted an Instagram post that pledged “unequivocal support for Palestinian liberation” and blasted Israel as an “apartheid state.”