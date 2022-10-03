OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video released by the Oakland Police Department on Monday shows two gunmen running into Rusdale Newcomer High School before committing a shooting that left six people injured. The shooting happened Sept. 28 at the King Estate campus, which houses several Oakland schools.

The new video showed two armed subjects running towards the school, raising their firearms as they approached. Just seconds later, the video shows the subjects running back in the direction which they came from.

There are other people pictured in the video. They are seen running away once they realized what was happening.

Both of the apparent gunmen are wearing what appear to be jeans and sneakers. One shooter is wearing a black sweatshirt and a backpack, and the other looks to be wearing a gray sweatshirt.

In an interview after the shooting, OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the shooters did not get deep into the school before firing shots. He said the shooting was motivated by gang conflict.

The victims in the shooting were two students, a counselor, a security guard, a carpenter and a school staff member. Two of them were described as being in critical condition after the incident, but there are no confirmed deaths. Armstrong said the shooters were looking for a specific person, and none of those shot were targeted.

OPD is still trying to identify the shooters. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the OPD at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.