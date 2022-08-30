OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Officials with Oakland Unified School District issued a statement late Monday that school will be open Tuesday at Madison Park Academy, where a 13-year-old student was shot and injured by a fellow student Monday afternoon. Police said the child was in stable condition at a hospital after being shot by another student on campus, located at 400 Capistrano Drive.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Monday that police apprehended the student who allegedly fired the gun and recovered the firearm. School district officials said in a statement that classes will be held at the school Tuesday and that “Our hearts are with the student who suffered this awful injury and their family.”

“We are intensely focused on providing the utmost support and security for our students, school staff, and the school community,” the statement continued. “School and District behavioral health and safety staff will be actively providing support to students and staff on Tuesday and beyond.”

The statement called the shooting an example of how problems in the community can reach into the schools.

“We must come together to address guns and violence in our Oakland community and with our youth. We will work with our staff and community partners to enhance our efforts addressing violence in our schools.” This has been the city’s deadliest week of 2022 so far, with six people having lost their lives to violence since Thursday in Oakland.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday in front of City Hall, Family Support Advocates, a coalition of family members who have lost children to gun violence in Oakland, will hold a news conference to discuss the recent homicides and shootings in Oakland. Speakers expected to attend include Brenda Grisham, executive director of the Christopher Lavell Jones foundation; Antoine Towers, president of the Oakland Violence Prevention Coalition; and Chief Armstrong.

