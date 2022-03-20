OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The masks can come off for students in Oakland.

Oakland Unified School District leaders say masks are now optional outside for students, staff, and visitors starting Monday.

This comes after governor gavin newsom left it up to school districts to decide whether to keep the masking policy.

Last week for the first time in two years, California kids were allowed to walk into their classrooms without a mask.

Most Bay Area school districts chose to lift the mask mandate, but not all did like the Oakland School District.

Newsom made his decision after seeing a continuous drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths after the Omicron surge.

On the week of March 7, Oakland Unified School District reported a 0.5% positivity rate in COVID-19 cases.

It’s a big drop compared to the beginning of this year when they were seeing a 12-15% positivity rate.

Masks are still going to be required inside school facilities when those number drop.

Officials are concerned about a potential post-spring break surge. They’re going to be providing at home-test kits for all students and staff before spring break. Each kit contains two tests.

Officials ask they use them the Friday and Sunday before returning to school to prevent an outbreak.

Students, teachers and staff are going to be required to wear masks inside at least through April 15.

In the meantime, district leaders are still trying to figure out whether they’re going to keep or let go of the indoor mask mandate.