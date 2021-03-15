Oakland schools, teachers reach deal to reopen classrooms, votes coming

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Unified School District reached a deal with its teacher’s union on when they will return to the classroom late Sunday night.

The deal could bring students back in the classroom at the end of this month.

However, it still needs to be approved by the Oakland Education Association, the school board and the union.

Here’s what the tentative agreement looks like:

The first phase includes getting students in pre-K through second grade and priority students into the classrooms on March 30.

The second phase starts on April 19 for 3rd-5th grades and at least one secondary grade to be determined later.

The union is expected to vote on the plan later this week. If approved, it would go to the district school board for the final vote.

The tentative agreement still allows families to keep their kids in distance learning if they prefer that.

The district says campuses would open at a limited capacity.

The president of the Oakland Education Association says they believe this timeline allows time for teachers to complete their vaccinations.

Despite approval from union leaders, there is a some opposition to the plan formed by teachers and some parents.

More details on that will come after a 5 p.m. virtual press conference on Monday.