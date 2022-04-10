OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police said Sunday they’re still searching for an at-risk 85-year-old man missing since Tuesday. Alfonzo Arechiga was last seen at about 3 p.m.

Tuesday walking away from the 4300 block of Turner Avenue, police said. He was wearing a tan jacket, navy-blue pants and brown shoes. Arechiga is described as Hispanic/Latino, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. His family reports that Arechiga has Alzheimer’s disease, police said.

Arechiga is unfamiliar with the Oakland area and could possibly be near the Lake Chabot Golf Course and Chabot Regional Park, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

