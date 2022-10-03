OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland saw another violent weekend, with at least five investigations ongoing.

KRON4 obtained video from a deadly shooting on the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived and found one adult shot. That person ended up dying at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police haven’t released additional information about the victim.

Police responded to another shooting Sunday on the 800 block of 5th Avenue. Officers arrived around 10:45 a.m. and found a person who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, but further information on the victim’s condition was not provided.

The Oakland Police Department is also investigating a sideshow that ended in a crash with multiple cars. This happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Bancroft Avenue.

When police and fire crews arrived they couldn’t get to the people injured because the sideshow was blocking them. Once the cars left, emergency responders were able to get to those in need of medical attention.

Police didn’t say how many people were injured and if any had to be taken to the hospital.

An OPD officer is recovering after being hit by a car. Police got a call around 10 a.m. Sunday about an unresponsive person in the drivers seat of a car. It was stopped in the middle of the road on Wentworth Avenue.

When officers arrived the person woke up.

As officers tried to detain the person so they could safely investigate the driver fled the scene hitting an officer with the car.

The officer was taken to the hospital with several injuries and at last check is in stable condition and police are looking for a group of people they say robbed two people.

The robbery happened yesterday afternoon on Foothill Boulevard. Police said two people were getting out of their car, when they saw a group of people who were armed approaching them. The victims ran away.

When they came back to their car, police said they noticed a lot of the things they had in the car were missing.

Each of these investigations remain active as no arrests have been made. If you have any information at all about any of them, call Oakland police.