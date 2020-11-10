Oakland sees increase in deadly shootings this year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – As 2020 comes to a close, the City of Oakland finds itself on track for a major increase in deadly shootings.

On Monday, the union that represents Oakland police is calling on the police commission and City Council to come up with a plan to put a stop to it.

It was a violent weekend in Oakland, including three deadly shootings within a 24-hour period.

“We not only had three murders in a span of 12-hours but just this week we had a total of 6-murders and a further 11 shootings right across the city. So we are seeing a significant escalation in violent crime in Oakland,” Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan said.

Year to date homicides are up 48%. Shootings have increased 57% from this time last year.

“These are incredible numbers. If you add homicides and shootings together it’s a 56% increase,” Donelan said.

OPD Chief Mannheimer cites multiple reasons for this year’s increase in deadly shootings, including COVID-19’s impact on proactive crime prevention.

“We have been frustrated that we have not been to use our ceasefire violence intervention method but that will not stop our ability to go out there and stop this violence,” Chief Susan Manheimer said.

Now that voters overwhelmingly approved Measure S1, strengthening the police commission, Donelan is calling on help from the commission and the City Council.

“As an oversight body, they are responsible for public safety in this community. As such the police commission, the council should be assisting in formulating an actual plan to address this level of violence,” Donelan said.

At least two city council members say they are taking action.

“I am pleased that the city council unanimously adopted my proposal to direct the administration to prioritize cracking down on gun violence, “ Rebecca Kaplan said.

“I got more money in the budget to hire more investigators both civilian and sworn,” Dan Kalb said.

KRON4 also reached out to the police commission for an opportunity to be a part of this conversation. We received no reply.

