(KRON) — Oakland named Damon Covington, a 24-year veteran in firefighting, as the city’s new fire chief on Friday.

“I am thrilled that Chief Covington has accepted this important appointment to become the next chief of our proud Oakland Fire Department,” said Mayor Sheng Thao. “Damon Covington has a distinguished professional resume from his 24 years of experience in the fire service, and his personal commitment to the safety of Oaklanders is unparalleled.”

Prior to this appointment, Covington served in an array of roles over his 24 year career with the Oakland Fire Department, including firefighter, fire engineer, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, deputy chief, and most recently interim fire chief.

Fire Chief Damon Covington (Image courtesy Oakland Fire Department)

“Chief Covington is a highly experienced, enthusiastic leader, with a deep understanding of the complex public safety needs and emergency preparedness challenges in Oakland,” said City Administrator Jestin Johnson. “His professional experience, vision for the department, and commitment to Oakland aligns perfectly with the qualities we sought in the next Fire Chief.”

Covington moved to the East Bay during his early childhood, graduated from Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, and is the proud father of one son.