OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Oakland on Monday morning.

Police arrived to the 1200 block of 88th Ave shortly after 6:30 a.m. and found a man wounded. He died at the scene.

Oakland Police Homicide Investigators took over the investigation and said the victim’s identity will be released once his next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.