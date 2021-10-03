Oakland shooting leaves 1 woman dead, man injured

OAKLAND (BCN) – A Fresno woman died and an Oakland man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in East Oakland, police said.

A shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the Franklin Recreation Center. Officers responded and found evidence of the shooting, police said.

Soon after, police were informed that two victims arrived with multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital, where the woman died from her injuries. Her name was not released.

Police did not release any more information about the shooting. The death is the city’s 106th homicide this year.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Oakland Police homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

