The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

(KRON) — A shooting that occurred Tuesday in the 400 block of Lake Park Avenue is being investigated, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m.

The Oakland PD Communications Division received reports of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found evidence that a shooting had occurred. However, there were no victims present.

OPD describes the scene as active but declined to provide any additional details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.