(KRON) — A shooting that occurred Tuesday in the 400 block of Lake Park Avenue is being investigated, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m.
The Oakland PD Communications Division received reports of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found evidence that a shooting had occurred. However, there were no victims present.
OPD describes the scene as active but declined to provide any additional details at this time.
