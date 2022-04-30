OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A shooting early Saturday in Oakland sent a man to the hospital, where he is now in critical condition, police said Saturday.

Officers who responded to the 500 block of 30th Street in Oakland shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday found a man wounded by gunshot, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police. During the investigation, officers discovered that the man was assaulted during a robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

