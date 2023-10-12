(KRON) — Possible suspects in an Oakland shooting were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oakland Police Department.

After a pursuit through various areas of Oakland, the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Highway 24 and became disabled. Three men ran from the car and one was arrested at the scene of the crash. The two others were located after a brief search, police said.

The Oakland Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday when officers located a vehicle wanted in connection to the incident was located on the 7200 block of Fresno Street, police said. Officers tried to conduct an enforcement stop, but it fled the area, sparking the chase.

Oakland police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPS Felony Assault Unit at (510)-238-3426.