OAKLAND, Calif. — A shooting at an Oakland school on Monday was “not a deliberate school shooting,” the Oakland Police Department said Tuesday. OPD said the victim did not appear to be the intended target.

“Update to the shooting in the 400 block of Capistrano Drive. Evidence shows the incident was not a deliberate school shooting. At this time, it does not appear that the victim was the intended target,” OPD said.

Police responded to Madison Park Academy, located at 400 Capistrano Drive, at about 1:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. A 13-year-old student was found with a gunshot wound. He is now in stable condition at a hospital.

OPD said the shooting involved two students: the victim and another student who brought the firearm to school. Police have not yet announced a motive for the shooting or additional details about the circumstances surrounding it.

“We are still investigating the circumstances on what happened,” Armstrong said. “But it saddens me to think that a kid would even bring a gun to school.”

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Madison Park Academy reopened Tuesday. “We are intensely focused on providing the utmost support and security for our students, school staff, and the school community,” the Oakland Unified School District said. “School and District behavioral health and safety staff will be actively providing support to students and staff on Tuesday and beyond.”