Oakland sideshows bring crowds, block traffic during Super Bowl

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — While the Super Bowl LV was on screen for many, there was another type of show that captured the attention of some people in the Bay Area.

Several sideshows broke out in Oakland on Sunday night. A video from one on MacArthur Blvd shows a car doing donuts in the middle of the intersection as people gathered in the street.

Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol responded to several different sideshow locations including one that happened under 880.

Another packed sideshow was caught on video at the intersection of Bancroft and Havenscourt.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, traffic was blocked in both directions of I-880 in Oakland because sideshow activity was blocking the High Street exits.

The cars involved dispersed around 4:50 p.m. and CHP stopped several cars. KRON4 has not yet learned of any arrests.

KRON4 has reached out to authorities for more information, and will update this story.