(KRON) — Lena’s Soul Food in Oakland announced that it will close after serving the East Bay for more than 10 years.

The restaurant opened first opened at 1462 High St. in Feb. 2013. It now resides at 6403 Foothill Blvd.

“We provided employment opportunities and served delicious meals, while also making a difference by feeding the homeless every night. However, due to the challenges posed by the current circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to move on. We gave it our all, but unfortunately, it’s time for us to say goodbye. Thank you for being a part of our journey,” Lena’s said on Facebook.

Lena’s last day will be Christmas Eve. It can cater after that date, and anyone interested can email catering1@lenassoulfood.com.

The restaurant did not give specifics about why it is closing. KRON4 reached out for more.

