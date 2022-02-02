Why 2 Oakland teachers are on a hunger strike

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two staff members at a middle school in Oakland are currently on a hunger strike.

One of them said he’s willing to die if it means standing up and fighting against the closure Oakland schools.

Nick Sanshay is the choir director at Westlake Middle School and leads the school’s gender and sexuality alliance.

Him and another middle school’s community schools program manager are doing the strike together and there might be more teachers joining.

Students from Westlake also walked out of classes Monday in solidarity against the closure of some Oakland schools.

There was a huge turnout during the board meeting Monday night with students, staff and parents speaking out against this. There was a presentation, discussion and open comment – no vote was made.

The district is considering shutting down eight schools.

The district claims a decline in enrollment and attendance is causing the school district to face a 12 million deficit next school year. To combat this, the recommendation is to consolidate.

One school board member — Mike Hutchinson — has been very vocal against closing schools saying the district is not in a financial crisis.

Westlake Middle School is on the list to be merged.

The Oakland School Board is supposed to vote on the school closures on Feburary 8, but they may have to address this sooner with a hunger strikes and walkouts happening.

KRON4 is trying to get a hold of the school board and district this morning.