(KRON) — Workers at a Starbucks in Oakland filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize, according to a press release from Starbucks Workers United. Baristas at the Oakland Starbucks location at 1211 E. Embarcadero Cove have now joined nearly 300 stores and more than 7,500 workers across the country attempting to unionize.

“Starbucks loves to talk about the progressive values it holds,” said Oakland barista Nick R. in the press release. “Unfortunately, it does not always live those values, especially when it comes to supporting its partners. I’m voting for the union because it’s a way for us partners to hold Starbucks accountable.”

“I am joining Starbucks Workers United because I believe in workers rights, and I know that we deserve to be fully supported in our store,” said Richard M., another worker at the store.

Conditions at the store that are behind efforts to unionize cited in the press release include:

Hour cuts

Inadequate staffing

Disregard of partner safety

Refusal to bargain with union in good faith

The location on E. Embarcadero Cove is the latest of several Bay Area Starbucks to file a petition to unionize.