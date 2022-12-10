OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Too $hort Way. That’s the new name of a stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. It was renamed Saturday during a ceremony honoring Bay Area rapper Too $hort and the work he’s done over the years to help the community.

Just outside Fremont High School in East Oakland where Bay Area rapper Too $hort graduated in 1984. Mayor Libby Schaaf joined the hip-hop icon to unveil his latest honor.

A three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard is now renamed after the recording artist who walked this street every day in the early days of his career.

“Y’all celebrating Too $hort. I’m celebrating Oakland,” he said.

The celebration started inside the high school gym. Thousands showed up in support, including Too $hort’s good friends Mistah F.A.B. and Ice Cube.

“1983 out here on these streets, a lot of people was making choices. Some was chosen to sell dope,” Ice Cube said. “Too $hort decided to sell hope.”

Too $hort is credited with helping to pave the way for other rappers to become successful.

“He’s taught me so much and I’m so humbled by it because where he was able to take it,” Mistah F.A.B. said. “Nobody ever thought that we would be able to go.”

In addition to the renaming, Schaaf proclaimed Dec. 10, 2022 as Too $hort Day. The honor recognizes the rapper’s legacy and countless contributions to the town.

“You have told the stories of Oakland’s streets,” Schaaf said. “So, it’s only right that Oakland gives you a street.”

“Thank you for the moment,” Too $hort said. “Thank you for the moment. But this moment is not mine. This moment is Oakland, California — all day, every day.”