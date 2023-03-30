OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Twelve students from West Oakland Middle School are about to take a trip to Hawaii that will change their lives. Alaska Airlines partnered with STATE Bags to send the kids on a trip to teach them about the beauty of islands and the benefits of travel.

The trip is from April 2 to 8, and the kids will visit Oahu and Maui to learn about ocean conservation, sustainability and protecting marine life.

Many of the kids have never traveled outside of the state of California. Scot Tatelman the co-founder of STATE Bags and three students going on the trip Sierra Kang.

Anaya Sarfraz and Latanya Nolan joined KRON4 News at 3 p.m. to talk about packing their bags and taking the trip.