Oakland students have their first day back in class after 1 year of closure

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland students are returning to classrooms after a back-and-forth between the school district and teachers union.

First, it will be just pre-K through 2nd graders back on campus on Tuesday. Then, schools will open up to students through 12th grade.

About 58% of the the Oakland Unified School District’s population will eventually come back to class after a deal was reached to use a hybrid model.

“The most important thing to know off-hand is we have a new daily health screening that we’re asking all of our families to take every single day that they send their kids to school. It’s a three questionnaire asking if you’ve had any COVID symptoms if you’ve tested positive. Things like that,” said OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki.

Under the current plan from Oakland schools, in-person instruction would happen twice a week, for two and a half hours each day, a total of five hours of in-person instruction a week.

The school district said they used equity-based data to choose who will be learning in-person under the model.