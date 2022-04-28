OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Some teachers, staff members and parents from Oakland Unified schools will be on the picket line Friday. The Oakland Education Association has authorized a one-day strike to protest the closure of several schools at the end of this school year.

KRON4 spoke to parents who are being impacted by the closures and plan to be at the strike.

Oakland Unified School District parents protested the closures back in February. Two months later, the fight continues.

The planned strike is in response to the school board’s decision to close more than a dozen Oakland schools over the next two years.

“It’s literally a breakup on the whole family in La Escuelita (Elementary School),” said Max Orozco whose son was in the first graduating class of the school.

La Escuelita is one of the school set to close. Orozco’s daughter is currently in 4th grade there.

“It’s hard to tell her that she won’t be able to see all the friends that she met.”

Orozco says he has not thought about where his daughter will go to school next year.

“No, we’re going to continue fighting for La Escuelita.”

Azlinah Tambu has two children at Parker Elementary, another school set to close. If the school closes, by default her children will be sent to two different schools more than 35 blocks away from each other. Tomorrow they won’t be going to school, they’ll be joining the OEA protest.

“My kids are going out there,” she said. “We’re making signs right now. We’re rallying up other kids from the schools so we are out there.”

She says she and other members of the community will continue to fight to keep the schools open for as long as they can.

“The fight is not over. The fight is not over yet so we’re still trying to win back Parker, Community Day and La Escuelita, and then we’re coming back next year to win over the other schools that have been listed for closure.”