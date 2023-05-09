OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The negotiations between the Oakland School District and its teachers have been constant, yet are still at a standstill. Teachers are asking for what are called “common good goals” in their contracts which revolve around resources for students in need.

It’s now Day 4 of the Oakland teachers strike with 3,000 members of the Oakland Education Association picketing outside schools asking for better pay, more resources for students and better working environments.

The district has offered a historic pay raise totaling to around $70 million, which gives teachers up to a 22 percent pay raise and a $5,000 bonus.

But the group said it really wants resources for unhoused students, including places for them to stay.

This is all happening just 2 weeks before summer vacation and impacting almost 35,000 kids.

The School District’s board president Mike Hutchinson said he hopes an agreement is made before the district has to decide to extend the school year, or call an early end to it. Hutchinson added that the District will only bargain over wages and working condition.

“Items that are outside the scope of the contract, which are basically compensation and working conditions, are not going to be negotiated, that’s been our standing authorization since last fall,” Hutchinson said.

Both sides continue to stand firm in their views with teachers saying the district is bargaining in bad faith and the District saying it has given a good offer.

Nonetheless, this fight is a domino effect that hits students, parents and the entire community of Oakland.