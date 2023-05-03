(KRON) — The Oakland Education Association will go through with its strike starting Thursday, the Oakland Unified School District said. OUSD said the strike will happen “despite great progress in negotiations.”

Schools will be open on Thursday, but teachers will not be in classrooms, per OUSD. The school district does not know how long the strike will last and says it will continue to bargain with teachers.

“The end of the school year is always filled with milestone events for our students, so we want to ensure regular school resumes as soon as possible,” OUSD said.

While schools will be open, OUSD warned that it will not be a typical school day. Central office staff will be at schools to ensure safety.

Students and families are told to expect picket lines at schools. Specific instruction will be provided by schools and principals.

KRON On is streaming news live now

OUSD put together this document for information about the strike in several languages.

This is a developing story and will be updated.