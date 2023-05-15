OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland teacher’s strike has been called off for Monday. Regular school days for Oakland students will finally be back in session Tuesday with the Oakland School District calling Monday a transition day.

As teachers prepare to vote finalize this new agreement which includes a lot of those common goods they asked for.

Video from 2 a.m. Monday morning when a deal was reached show some Oakland teachers crying as the group finally met an agreement with the District. The deal that took more than seven days to make and kept 35,000 students out of class just weeks before the end of the school year.

The District said Monday will be a transition day and while schools will be open today for students, teachers are not mandated to go back into the classroom until Tuesday.

This new agreement is said to have historic pay raises, facility resources, reparations for Black students and resources for unhoused students, among other things.

“As mentioned, the Oakland schools will be open this morning for students seeking resources,” the Oakland Education Association said this morning right before a deal was made. “But official class will not begin until tomorrow.”

The District said a news conference is set to happen Monday afternoon.

The Education Association said this tentative two-and-a-half-year agreement will allow them to help students and have better working environments.