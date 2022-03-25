SACREMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl died last Thursday after suffering at least one gunshot wound from a shooting at an apartment in Sacramento, according to police.

The victim was determined to be a 16-year-old girl from Oakland, the Sacramento County Coroner’s office confirmed on Friday.

The girl was a sophomore at Castlemont High School in Oakland, according to Oakland Unified School District spokesperson John Sasaki.

“Castlemont High School and Oakland Unified School District are devastated to learn of the passing,” Sasaki said. “She was a bright light at Castlemont, whose natural talents were obvious to those around her. She had a wonderful singing voice which we were looking forward to hearing on stage during the school’s upcoming Cinco de Mayo celebration. Of course, the fact that she passed the way she did is another tragic example of our country’s scourge of gun violence, which must come to an end.”

The shooting on March 17 happened around 11:24 a.m. at an apartment building at 2110 L Street in Sacramento where after being shot, police officers attempted to save the girl’s life.

Despite their efforts, the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sacramento police, the investigation is currently classified as a death investigation.

Police did not identity any suspect(s) in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.