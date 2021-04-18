Oakland teen signs pro boxing contract with Mayweather Promotions

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — For David Lopez, he didn’t choose boxing — it kind of chose him.

“It kind of naturally came to me,” Lopez said. “I went to the gym with my dad and my brother every day and I saw them training and I decided to pick up the gloves one day. And I just stuck with it.”

He did more than stick with it.

Lopez became obsessed with perfecting his craft.

“It takes a lot of sacrifice, a lot of dedication and a lot of my time is put into boxing,” he said. “It’s hard having to balance school and boxing but I find a way to do both.”

It’s paid off.

On March 21, at just 17 years old, Lopez became one of the youngest fighters to ever sign a professional contract with Mayweather Promotions.

“I grew up watching Floyd Mayweather a lot when I was younger, for me to be signed to Mayweather Promotions was a big deal for me,” Lopez said. “So it’s just a first step to my dream.”

The folks over at Mayweather Promotions believe Lopez can follow in Mayweather’s footsteps.

“We’re just really excited about our future and where we are going,” Leonard Ellerbe said. “Floyd is retired now. It’s about building that next generation of young fighters and David Lopez is going to be a big part of that.”

Ellerbe expects Lopez to get in the ring for his debut as soon as June. In the meantime, Lopez will remain 10 toes down.

“I know a lot of people want my spot,” Lopez said. “Being signed to Mayweather Promotions is a big deal. And I have to be in the gym everyday to hold my spot because I know a lot of people want what I have. It’s up to me to take advantage of what I am doing.”