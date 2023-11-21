(KRON) – The Union City Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with a commercial burglary.

Union City officers responded to Lemonnade Dispensary for an alarm on Nov. 21 at 3:07 a.m. Five to eight suspects were seen attempting to force their way into the business.

Upon arrival, officers did not locate any suspects on the property.

At 3:17 a.m., Union City PD received calls from on-site security at Flor Dispensary regarding suspects who forced their way into the business. Once officers were at the scene, they noticed several suspects were still inside the building. According to police, the suspects attempted to flee but were unsuccessful.

Three juveniles from Oakland were arrested for commercial burglary.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Fordham at 510-513-3826 or ZacharyF@UnionCity.org. Information may be left anonymously at 510-675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.