Oakland to close 74 miles of city streets to cars to make room for pedestrians, bicyclists

OAKLAND (KRON) – In an effort to further promote social distancing and to simply have enough room to do so, the city of Oakland will be closing about 74 miles of city streets in order to give bicyclists and pedestrians more room to spread out.
Mayor Libby Schaaf announced the new initiative on Thursday, calling it “Oakland Slow Streets.”
The idea is to close roads to vehicular traffic mostly in and around residential neighborhoods.
More details are expected to be released later today.
