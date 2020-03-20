Oakland to launch emergency relief fund in response to coronavirus pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Thursday the launch of an emergency relief fund of more than $2.5 million to assist the city’s most vulnerable residents.
The relief fund will will help residents during the shelter-at-home order including seniors, homeless residents, small business owners, low-wage workers and first responders.
Oakland residents will be able to contribute to the fund.
Schaaf and donors will be at the Senior Center at 200 Grand Ave. on Friday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m.
