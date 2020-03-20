Oakland to launch emergency relief fund in response to coronavirus pandemic

OAKLAND, CA – JANUARY 19: Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf speaks to students at Edna Brewer Middle School about the U.S. Constitution on January 19, 2018 in Oakland, California. Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf discussed the U.S. Constitution with middle schoolers a day after she said she would be willing to go to jail to defend Oakland’s sanctuary city policy following rumors that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be conducting raids and arresting up to 1,500 undocumented immigrants in Northern California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Thursday the launch of an emergency relief fund of more than $2.5 million to assist the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The relief fund will will help residents during the shelter-at-home order including seniors, homeless residents, small business owners, low-wage workers and first responders.

Oakland residents will be able to contribute to the fund.

Schaaf and donors will be at the Senior Center at 200 Grand Ave. on Friday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m.

