OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Visitors to downtown Oakland will now be able to park in a secure City of Oakland-owned garage as part of a new pilot program announced Tuesday. The initiative, Five After Five, was one of several new community safety initiatives unveiled by Mayor Sheng Thao during her State of the City address earlier this month.

Under the Five After Five pilot, diners, shoppers, workers, business owners and other visitors to the area can park in the city’s secure Franklin Plaza Parking Garage seven days a week. The garage will be available to park in after 5 p.m. for a flat rate of $5, the mayor’s office announced in a statement.

The garage will also be available to the public all day on weekends. Hours for the garage will also be extended as follows:

Monday through Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Oakland’s downtown and neighborhood business districts feature a mix of vibrant bars, diverse cuisines, and eclectic entertainment and shopping experiences. Five After Five is the result of collaboration between small business owners, workers, and residents about how we can work together to make these destinations more secure and welcoming,” said Mayor Thao.

The City of Oakland is also funding additional security personnel at the Franklin Plaza Parking Garage, the mayor’s statement said. The Franklin Plaza Parking Garage is located at 19th and Franklin streets.