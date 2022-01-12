Oakland to require proof of vaccination at indoor businesses

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Guests 12 and over entering indoor businesses in Oakland will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting Feb. 1, the city announced in a press release Wednesday.

The mandate applies to indoor businesses that serve food and drinks such as restaurants, bars, and clubs.

It also applies to entertainment venues, theaters, gyms, fitness centers, and large indoor events at city-owned and privately-owned facilities.

Those 18 and over with valid medical exemption from a vaccine must provide ID and proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test result for entry, the city said.

Oakland joins Contra Costa County, Berkeley, and San Francisco with similar mandates.

Beginning Jan. 15, businesses are required to show signage letting customers know of the upcoming mandate.

Guests entering these indoor businesses don’t need to show proof upon entry if they are only using the restroom, placing an order, picking up or paying for food or drink “to-go,” or are performing necessary repairs, according to the release.

The full list of where the vaccine mandate applies can be viewed here.