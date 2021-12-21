Oakland to vote on requiring vaccine proof for businesses

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland City Council is voting Tuesday on an emergency ordinance that would require proof of vaccination at indoor businesses like bars, restaurants and gyms.

Councilmember Dan Kalb introduced the idea last week, recommending the city joins San Francisco, Contra Costa County and Berkeley in requiring this.

This would include most indoor businesses – even movie theaters, concert venues, libraries and even dental offices who would check vaccination at the door.

With the quick spread of the omicron variant, Kalb says he consulted with the Alameda County health officer to determine that now is the time to make the change.

KRON4 has heard mixed feelings from customers and business owners on the proposal.

If the emergency ordinance passes, businesses would have to start putting up signage about proof of vaccine changes by the middle of January and the ordinance would take effect on February 1, 2022.