OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland.

Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood.

The two accused killers were identified Friday as 29-year-old Major Willis and an unnamed juvenile. Prosecutors said Fung was senselessly killed in an attempted carjacking.

“Fung was waiting in his car when he was approached by two individuals. The two individuals ordered him out of his car. When he did not, a shot was fired, striking Mr. Fung,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

“Mr. Fung was senselessly and violently attacked while doing his job. His death has rocked the Little Saigon community,” said District Attorney Nancy O’Malley. “Our hearts and condolences go out to his family, friends and community.”

In an attempt to identify suspects, Oakland police released disturbing surveillance video showing how fast the shooting unfolded. Investigators said tips from the public helped officers make two arrests earlier this week.

“The brazen act of these individuals caused a ripple effect on Fung’s family and the surrounding community. Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong expresses his gratitude to community members for supporting the department and providing information that helped in this case,” the Oakland Police Department wrote.

Willis remained locked in Santa Rita Jail with no bail as of Friday afternoon. He is slated to make his first court appearance on August 25 to enter a plea.

Investigators are still attempting to find the getaway driver who helped the duo flee after the homicide.