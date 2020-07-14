Oakland Unified looks to start school year with distance learning for 4-weeks on August 10

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – With less than a month until a new school year, Oakland education leaders say they want to begin the year with at least 4-weeks of distance learning.

It’s one of many proposals the district revealed during a meeting tonight.

Oakland Unified is looking to start classes on August 10, that’s less than a month away.

District leaders say the focus of this year’s curriculum will be centered around distance learning, with the goal of adding in-person classes, or hybrid models.

The district says it has ordered some 19,000 Chromebook computers, and 15-devices that lets kids get on the internet to handle the online learning.

Leaders say they do want to get kids back into the classroom but stressed that safety is a top priority.

Families also have the option of keeping their children on a distance learning program full time.

The transition phases will be reviewed every 4 to 6 weeks to see if the next steps can be taken.

Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell says the district has to be flexible to the changing conditions.

“The fact of what we are currently experiencing is uncertain…and so as conditions change we have to continue to pivot. As I’ve said many times where we are now, we absolutely have to be adaptive leaders and to ensure that our plans and our proposals are nimble,” Johnson-Trammell said.

These plans are recommendations for now because they still have to be signed off by labor groups who are currently in negotiations right now with the district.

In the last hour, we’ve learned the superintendent of Berkeley Unified Schools will recommend 8-weeks of distance learning to begin the school year for elementary and middle school students with high school students learning from home until December.

That recommendation will be made at the district’s school board meeting on Wednesday.

