Oakland Unified School District staff required to be vaccinated or tested weekly

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District will now be requiring all staff, contractors, and volunteers to be fully vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 weekly.

On Tuesday, the school district announced that this requirement will be implemented as transmission rates across Alameda County are high.

As of Tuesday, more than 3,700 staff members reported their vaccination status, and 92% of them were fully vaccinated.

Staff members will have until Friday, August 27 to get vaccinated and upload their proof of vaccination.

The statement read, “Starting Tuesday, September 7 (the day after Labor Day), all OUSD staff (including remote workers), contractors, and volunteers will be required to be fully vaccinated, or alternatively, get a COVID test at least once a week.”

Those fully vaccinated will not need to be tested weekly.

In addition to the vaccination requirement from staff, OUSD is implementing other health and safety changes starting Monday, August 16:

Requiring everyone to wear masks outdoors on our campuses

Launching a revised COVID case dashboard

Increasing the hours of operation for testing locations

“Vaccinations are the most effective way to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community from COVID-19. We are proud to join a growing group of school districts, private employers, and public institutions across the country that are requiring their employees to get vaccinated in the name of public health and safety. In addition to vaccines, OUSD has implemented a layered approach to COVID safety in our schools through improved ventilation on all campuses, a robust contact tracing and case monitoring system, ensuring that symptomatic students and staff stay home, and of course, requiring universal masking for all staff and students, regardless of vaccination status.”