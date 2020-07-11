Oakland Unified School District to continue fall semester virtually

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, the Oakland Unified School District discussed reopening plans one month from today.

Schools in Oakland will resume on Aug. 10 and the first day of school will not be the same.

“We are starting with all students in distance learning,” John Sasaki said,

Taking a cue from Friday’s news conference, virtual learning is the goal for the upcoming school year.

Parents can expect Zoom being used for classroom teaching and for those parents who are not experienced with computers, OUSD says those parents will receive more training.

OUSD’s Director of Communications John Sasaki says the district is waiting on more than 20,000 Chromebooks that will be distributed to students who need the device.

District officials say the distance learning lasting a month:

“In order to ensure school sites are well prepared to implement our COVID-19 safety plans and staff is able to attend training and safety and instruction and orient students and families to flow to subsequent phases of blended learning,” Sasaki said.

The proposal for full time in-person learning includes masks, a part time schedule for students so staff can thoroughly disinfect the schools.

For those parents opting for distance learning…

“We’re still trying to work out exactly how we’re going to be able to facilitate our parents getting back to work the way they need to so that’s something that’s going to continue to develop as we go forward next month.” Sasaki said.

Parents and teachers will be able to weigh in at a virtual Town Hall meeting on Monday.

