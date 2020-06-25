Oakland school board unanimously votes to eliminate campus police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District on Wednesday voted to eliminate its school police department.

In this unanimous decision by Oakland’s school board, they cited the disproportionate arrest of black students, and they brought up the many alternative ways to handle discipline inside schools.

This comes following parents and activists who have been calling on the school district to redirect money spent on police into social events for students, called the George Floyd Resolution to Eliminate the Oakland School Police Department.

The board directed the superintendent to take steps required to eliminate the department.

From the 2015-2016 school year through 2019-2020, Black students have accounted for 73% of arrests in city schools, but just 26% of enrollment, according to the resolution.

Also, the resolution says that in 5 years from 2013-2014 to 2018-2019, the district spent $9.3 million on its armed police force.

The board says these actions restrict access to graduation and opportunity for students.

The resolution mandates training for all OUSD staff in implicit bias and anti-racism support.

The resolution also directs the superintendent to tell the board by Aug. 20 how she will launch a community-driven effort to revise the district’s safety plan.

This has been a widespread community effort in the wake of George Floyd‘s and other’s deaths.

