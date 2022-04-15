OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Unified School District said Friday that indoor masking will be required through Sunday, April 24. After that, OUSD will “strongly recommend” indoor masking.

OUSD kept the mandate in place in case there was a COVID-19 surge coming out of spring break. But it said Friday that numbers within the school district and nationwide have been down.

OUSD did not rule out a return to indoor masking if public health officials recommend it. It also said that masking may be required in certain instances.

"We strongly urge all students and staff to continue to mask indoors," OUSD said. "In some cases, masking may still be required, including, for example, following a positive case diagnosis."

OUSD will continue to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines at its schools.