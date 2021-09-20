Oakland violence: 100 people killed by homicide in 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department held a press conference Monday addressing a recent spike in violent crime.

The presser began with an 100-second moment of silence to honor the 100 lives lost in Oakland so far this year.

10 homicides were reported in the last seven days, and the homicide this morning is the city’s 100th of 2021.

“This is about a crisis in our community that is taking lives,” Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong said.

Armstrong stressed that the solution to solving crime will not just take police, but it will require community help.

“We can scream and yell about anything the police does wrong, but we can’t speak up for something that’s plaguing all of us,” Armstrong added.